Heineman scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Heineman snapped a three-game slide with the tally, which set the Islanders on the comeback trail. Prior to that short slump, the winger had gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the previous nine contests. With his 10th goal of the season, the 24-year-old has matched his total from 2024-25. He's at 16 points -- two shy of his output from 62 regular-season outings last year -- while adding 50 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-4 rating over 25 appearances.