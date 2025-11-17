Heineman scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Heineman has scored in each of the last three games. His tally 2:05 into the game was all the Islanders could put past Scott Wedgewood. Heineman is up to nine goals, 13 points, 41 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season. He's worked his way into consideration in fantasy by emerging as a power winger with enough consistency on offense.