Heineman scored the winning tally in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas.

Despite recording just one shot on goal and two hits throughout regulation and overtime, Heineman became the hero in Tuesday's shootout win when he converted the team's fourth attempt for the only score. While he didn't find the scoresheet Tuesday, the shootout tally should help with the 24-year-old winger's confidence moving forward. He already has 16 points through 31 games this season, which is just two tallies away from matching his career high through 62 regular-season games a year ago. He also offers a premium in hits with 109 on the season, which ranks third among all skaters. While the offense has dried up, scoring no points in his last six games, Heineman remains a solid option in nearly all banger league formats as he continues to see top-line minutes.