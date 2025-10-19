Heineman scored a goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Heineman is now on a three-game point streak, with his two goals and one assist in that span accounting for all of his offense on the year. The 23-year-old has thrived in a middle-six role for the Islanders since coming over from the Canadiens in an offseason trade. Heineman has added 21 hits, eight shots on net, a plus-3 rating and four PIM through five contests. That kind of production could make him an option in deeper fantasy formats, particularly if his offense remains fairly steady.