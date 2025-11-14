Heineman scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Heineman has two goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He's had a couple of stretches of consistent offense this season while doing a good job to limit his dry spells. For the year, the 23-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 11 points, 39 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-5 rating over 17 appearances. He had just 18 points in 62 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but a top-six role with the Islanders, and the corresponding increase in ice time, has done wonders for the second-year forward's offense.