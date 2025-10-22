Islanders' Emil Heineman: Point streak reaches four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Heineman found the twine with his lone shot on goal -- a wrister on the power play that gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 32 seconds left on the frame. This was the fourth straight game in which Heineman cracked the scoresheet, posting three goals, an assist, seven shots on goal, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating over that stretch.
