Heineman netted a goal, fired three shots on net and dished out four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Heineman found the back of the net just over two minutes into Monday's second period to score his first goal with the Islanders. The 23-year-old winger is set to be a major building block for New York long-term as he signed a two-year deal with the team after being dealt from the Montreal Canadiens. Heineman has assumed a right-wing role on the second line in the early stages of this season. If he can help ignite the Islanders' offense alongside consistent linemate Bo Horvat and young phenom Matthew Schaefer, Heineman can develop into a fantasy file worth stashing sooner rather than later. For now, he is best left on the waiver wire until Monday's performance becomes a more regular occurrence.