Heineman scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Heineman has seen most his even-strength usage on the top line this season. He's produced two goals, three shots and 10 hits over four contests, though he's still seeing just traces of power-play time. Heineman had 22 goals, nine assists, 174 shots on net, 247 hits and a minus-13 rating over 82 regular-season appearances last year, and his shot is good enough to eventually help him see time with the man advantage.