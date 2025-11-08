Heineman scored a goal, took five shots on goal and recorded four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Heineman has cracked the scoresheet in three of the Islanders' last four games. Even though he's far from being the most consistent offensive weapon on the Isles' roster, he's making his presence felt with his play on both sides of the puck. Heineman has nine points (six goals, three assists), a plus-5 rating, six PIM, 32 shots on goal, 55 hits and five blocked shots in 14 appearances this season.