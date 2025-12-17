Heineman scored a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded five blocks in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Heineman put the Islanders out on the right foot when he found the back of the net less than five minutes into the opening period. With the twine finder, he is up to 11 goals, 17 points, 63 shots on net, 116 hits and 27 blocks through 34 games this season. His 11th goal of the season marks a new career high, and he did it in just over half the number of regular-season games he played in his rookie campaign a year ago. While his offensive output has been sparse as of late, he has remained a high-level option for category coverage in fantasy. Heineman ranks fifth among all skaters in hits, and his role on the top line gives him a case to be rostered in various types of fantasy formats moving forward.