Heineman scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Heineman ended a six-game slump with the tally. The 24-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 13 contests in January, though two of those instances have been multi-point efforts. He's up to 15 goals, 23 points, 117 shots on net, 170 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 53 appearances. Heineman hasn't always been consistent on offense, but he's supplying a steady stream of hits and shots in a middle-six role.