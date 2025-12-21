Heineman scored a goal, fired 10 shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Heineman played the hero late into regulation for the Isles when he tied the game on a power play with 29 seconds remaining in the period. He was incredibly shooting the puck outside his goal, as he recorded a career high 10 shots on net. With his performance Saturday, the 24-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 18 points, 74 shots on net, 124 hits and 28 blocks through 36 games this season. After a stretch of scoreless performances to start December, Heineman has two goals in his last three games and has also tallied 14 shots on net, nine hits and six blocks in that stretch. He is not only developing into a strong player in all three zones inside the Islanders' top six, but is also developing into an elite category-coverage option for fantasy purposes, currently ranking fourth in hits across the NHL. If he can maintain his recent stretch of offense, he has value in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.