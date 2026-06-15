Islanders' Ethan Bear: Re-ups with club

Bear agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Bear has spent the last two seasons playing exclusively in the AHL, having last appeared in an NHL game back in 2023-24 when he was with Washington. With Bridgeport this year, the 28-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 23 assists in 40 regular-season contests. If he can earn a call-up from the Isles this upcoming season, Bear should be capable of offering decent upside, considering he has 67 points in 275 career regular-season games.