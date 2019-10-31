Islanders' Felix Bibeau: Producing in QMJHL
Bibeau potted a pair of goals to help QMJHL Quebec to a 5-1 victory over Val-d'Or on Wednesday.
Bibeau was instrumental in helping Rouyn-Noranda win the Memorial Cup last season and his strong play has carried over to the start of the 2019-20 campaign following an off-season trade to Quebec. Bibeau now has 10 goals and 23 points in 16 games for the Remparts while serving as the club's captain. Bibeau, who turned 20 years old in March, with a sixth-round selection (178 overall) of the Islanders this past June as an overage player.
