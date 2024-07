Karlstrom signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Karlstrom spent last year with AHL Texas on a two-way deal, so it's a slight upgrade that he was able to find a one-way contract for 2024-25. Karlstrom has one assist over eight NHL appearances, but he put up 44 points in 72 AHL contests last season, so he may be able to provide some depth scoring if he makes the Islanders' roster out of training camp.