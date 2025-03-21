Veremyev agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Friday.

Veremyev's deal won't kick in until the 2025-26 season. In the meantime, he'll link up with AHL Bridgeport on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season. Undrafted out of Colorado College, the 21-year-old center was limited to just nine goals and eight helpers in 37 games this year -- well off his sophomore campaign in which he tallied 28 points in 37 contests. Veremyev will likely need a year to two in the minors to develop his game before getting a shot with the Isles.