site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: islanders-grant-hutton-back-in-nhl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Islanders' Grant Hutton: Back in NHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hutton was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
Hutton was temporarily sent down by the Islanders on Sunday for cap-related reasons. He has been a healthy scratch in New York's past two games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read