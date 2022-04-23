Hutton did indeed clear waivers on Friday and was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This was a foregone conclusion as Hutton only had a single point in 16 games for the Islanders this season and was unlikely to be on the radar of any teams. The fact that Hutton can also be an unrestricted free agent after the season could've also played a part in teams not being interested in claiming him. Hutton likely will sign a two-way contract with the Islanders or another team during the offseason.