Hutton was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Considering Hutton has one point in 16 games this season, his impending demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a shock. The blueliner is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so there is little incentive for a team to try and claim him. As such, Hutton figures to wind up in AHL Bridgeport once he clears.