Islanders' Grant Hutton: Earns entry-level deal

Hutton agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year, entry-level contract Thursday.

Hutton drew interest from scouts for his quality play with Miami University (Ohio), as he's a big (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) right-shot defenseman who compiled 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) over 144 NCAA contests. It will be exciting to see how well he can parlay his talents to the professional ranks.