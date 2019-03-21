Islanders' Grant Hutton: Earns entry-level deal
Hutton agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year, entry-level contract Thursday.
Hutton drew interest from scouts for his quality play with Miami University (Ohio), as he's a big (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) right-shot defenseman who compiled 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) over 144 NCAA contests. It will be exciting to see how well he can parlay his talents to the professional ranks.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...