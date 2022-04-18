Hutton missed the Islanders' 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hutton has played 11 straight games since his recall from the AHL but had only tallied one point, a goal, and a rating of minus-one in those contests. Coach Barry Trotz stated after the game that the illness, which has also kept Semyon Varlamov sidelined, maybe working its way through the clubhouse. Hutton and Varlamov will next get a chance to play on Tuesday when the Isles take on the Panthers.