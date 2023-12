Hutton was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Hutton has five assists and 14 PIM in 16 games with AHL Bridgeport this season. The 28-year-old has also appeared in two contests with the Islanders, recording a plus-1 rating, four hits and one block over that stretch. Hutton might play Wednesday versus Anaheim because Scott Mayfield is dealing with an upper-body injury, but it's also possible Sebastian Aho (upper body) will return, leaving Hutton as a healthy scratch.