Hutton signed a three-year contract with a $775,000 AAV with the Islanders on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Hutton scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Islanders in 2021-22. The 26-year-old defenseman's new contract is two-way for next season and one-way for the two years after that, so it's possible the Indiana native could be an NHL regular by 2023-24.