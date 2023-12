Hutton was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hutton joined the Islanders' for Wednesday's morning skate and served as an extra, so he'll probably be a healthy scratch in the evening's game against Pittsburgh. He has appeared in two contests with New York this season, recording no points, four hits and a block in that span. At the AHL level, he's registered five assists with Bridgeport.