Hutton was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Hutton has earned five assists in 16 AHL contests this campaign. He picked up one goal, 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 15 hits in 16 appearances with the Islanders during the 2021-22 season. Hutton could get a chance to play Saturday against Philadelphia because of injuries to Adam Pelech (upper body) and Sebastian Aho (upper body).