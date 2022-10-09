site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Grant Hutton: Waived by Islanders
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2022
Hutton was waived Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Hutton signed a three-year extension with the
Islanders this offseason but the first year is a two-way deal. Expect the 27-year-old to spend most of the year with AHL Bridgeport where he scored 20 points in 46 games last season.
