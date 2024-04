Tikkanen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Friday.

Tikkanen was drafted by the Islanders in the seventh round in 2020. The six-foot, eight inch netminder has spent the last two seasons in the Islanders' minor league system. He was 11-7-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .892 save percentage at ECHL Worcester and managed 16 games at the AHL level, going 7-5-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .927 save percentage with Bridgeport. Look for Tikkanen to spend another season in the minors.