Fasching (upper body) was sent on a conditioning loan to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Fasching hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 5, so he'll get an opportunity to find his rhythm in the minors before rejoining the Islanders. He has no points, two PIM, 11 hits and three blocks in 19 appearances with New York in 2024-25.