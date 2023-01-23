Fasching (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Fasching has already missed two games due to his lower-body issue and will now make way for Kyle Palmieri (upper body), who was activated in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Fasching has just one point in his last nine contests while garnering nine shots, 12 hits and four PIM.
