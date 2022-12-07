Fasching scored a goal during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues.

Deflecting in a shot at 14:43 of the third period Tuesday, Fasching ended a long wait between NHL goals. The 2013 fourth-round draft pick has dressed for 40 games over six seasons but has yet to stick for more than 11 outings during a season. Attempting to forge a bottom-six role with the Islanders, Fasching converted his first marker since his NHL debut against the Jets on March 26, 2016. Fasching finished with two shots during 12:27 of ice time in the loss.