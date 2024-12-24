Fasching has played in nine of the Islanders' last 12 games dating back to Nov. 29.

The 29-year-old doesn't have a point in that span, but it appears he's gained a little trust to play over Matt Martin or Pierre Engvall on a regular basis. Fasching has zero points through 14 contests, and he's added just three shots on net, seven hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-5 rating. He had a combined 33 points over 94 contests across his first two seasons with the Islanders, but a smaller role this year is hurting his production.