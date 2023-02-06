Fasching (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching appears to be on track to be in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18. If he does return, the 27-year-old forward is projected to play alongside Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas on the fourth line. Fasching has supplied five points, 20 shots on goal and 24 hits in 19 appearances this campaign.