Fasching (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against Buffalo, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Fasching will be good to go for New York's season opener after being given some time off during training camp for maintenance purposes. He is projected to play to play on the third line with Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Saturday. Fasching chipped in 10 goals, nine assists, 61 shots on net and 45 hits in 49 games last season.