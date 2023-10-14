Fasching (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against Buffalo, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Fasching will be good to go for New York's season opener after being given some time off during training camp for maintenance purposes. He is projected to play to play on the third line with Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Saturday. Fasching chipped in 10 goals, nine assists, 61 shots on net and 45 hits in 49 games last season.
More News
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Out for maintenance reasons•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Re-signs with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Scores again in loss•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Scores eighth goal of season•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Supplies goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Provides helper in win•