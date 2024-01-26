Fasching left Thursday's game versus the Canadiens with an apparent lower-body injury after crashing into the boards, and there was no update on his condition after the contest, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching had a chance on a breakaway but couldn't get the handle on it, then crashed into the boards and came up hurting. It's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Panthers. Oliver Wahlstrom might enter the lineup if Fasching has to miss the last game before the Islanders' bye week.