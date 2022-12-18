Fasching scored a goal, logged five hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fasching's goal put the Islanders ahead at 4:30 of the second period. It was his second tally in five outings this season, and he's added five shots on net, nine hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports head coach Lane Lambert praised Fasching's work in tracking pucks and getting to the net Saturday in response to a question on whether the 27-year-old could stick in the lineup once Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) return. Despite the positive words, Fasching will likely be limited to bottom-six minutes, and he's unlikely to do enough to make an impact in fantasy.