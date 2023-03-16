Fasching scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Fasching has produced three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old continues to bounce around the lineup -- he was on the top line to start Wednesday's game -- but his role is similar to that of a middle-six forward. He's at six goals, 12 points, 47 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-8 rating through 37 games.