Fasching (lower body) will travel with the Islanders to Philadelphia ahead of Monday's game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching, who has been out since Jan. 18, might be available to play Monday versus the Flyers. He took part in Sunday's practice and coach Lane Lambert is hopeful for a potential return to the lineup for the 27-year-old forward. Fasching has five points, 20 shots on goal and 24 hits in 19 games this season.