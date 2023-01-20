Fasching (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching is considered day-to-day, so he should be questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. Simon Holmstrom is likely to replace Fasching in a middle-six role Thursday, though it's possible the Islanders could opt for seven defensemen. Fasching has five points through 19 appearances this season.