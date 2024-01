Fasching (lower body) won't play Saturday against Florida, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Fasching, who is considered day-to-day, was injured in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Montreal. He has notched eight points, 30 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 21 hits in 35 contests this season. Oliver Wahlstrom will draw back into the lineup Saturday due to Fasching's absence.