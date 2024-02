Fasching (illness) was placed on the long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 25, so Fasching is ruled out for the Islanders' next three contests, making his earliest possible return date Feb. 29 versus Detroit. He has three goals and eight points in 35 appearances this season. When Fasching is ready to play, he will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.