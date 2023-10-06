Fasching is labeled day-to-day for "training camp maintenance," Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

That seems to be the short way of saying that Fasching would be in the lineup if Friday's game versus the Devils was a regular-season contest. The winger has sat out three straight preseason games, but with the Islanders opening the year next Saturday against the Sabres, he should have plenty of time to heal up.