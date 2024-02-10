Fasching (lower body) will miss Thursday's tilt versus Calgary, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Fasching was injured four games ago in the first period versus Montreal. He has three goals and eight points in 35 games this season. He could return Tuesday against Seattle, but it's the Islanders only game next week and it may make more sense to give him the extra week off.
More News
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Still out Thursday•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Not playing Saturday•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Leaves game early•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Posts assists in Friday's OT loss•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Tickles twine in Wednesday's loss•