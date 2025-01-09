Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Fasching (upper body) will miss the next two weeks, according to general manager Lou Lamoriello on Thursday.
Fasching was injured Sunday in the third period against Boston and did not return. The 29-year-old winger has not picked up a points in 19 games this season. Matt Martin. who has been a healthy scratch in each of the last eight games, will replace Fasching in the lineup on the fourth line.
