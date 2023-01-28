Fasching (lower body) won't be available until after the All-Star break, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching has already missed five games due to the injury, and now the team has decided that the earliest he would play is after their bye week and the All-Star game in Philadelphia versus the Flyers on Feb. 6. While Fasching hasn't been an offensive dynamo since being called up, three goals and five points in 19 games, his energy has given the team a spark. Where he will fit in with the team once he returns from injury will likely depend upon the health and performance of several other forwards.