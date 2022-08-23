Fasching inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Fasching spent the bulk of last season playing in the minors with AHL Tucson for which he racked up 14 goals and 23 assists in 51 contests. In the NHL, the 27-year-old winger hasn't registered a single point since 2016-17 when he was with the Sabres and has just one goal in 38 contests. Given his lack of offensive upside in the NHL, Fasching will likely continue to spend the bulk of his time in the minors, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.