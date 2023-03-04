Fasching picked up an assist in the 4-1 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Fasching hasn't lit the lamp in his last 13 games, and this was only his third assist during that span. When originally called up, Fasching did provide a spark for the team, but that spark has long since gone out. Fasching could be that forward who loses playing time when one of the forwards, currently in injured reserve, returns to action.