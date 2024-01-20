Fasching had an assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Blackhawks.

Fasching ended up with a plus-1 rating and a blocked shot in his 15:32 of ice time across 24 shifts. The 28-year-old Wisconsin native snapped a nine-game scoreless drought with the helper. He'll look for points in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 11-13 when the Stars pay a visit on Sunday evening.