Fasching logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Fasching has played in 10 straight contests for the Islanders, his longest stretch in the lineup all season. The 29-year-old has earned two assists in that span while seeing bottom-six minutes. That's all of his offense through 29 outings overall, and he's added 18 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating. Fasching's limited role and lack of scoring make him a poor option for most fantasy managers.