Fasching registered an assist and produced two shots during a 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Fasching may finally be finding a comfort level at the NHL level. The 2013 fourth-round draft pick has earned a helper in back-to-back contests for the first time in his 48-game career. Fasching has dressed for at least five NHL games, but never more than 11 since 2015-16. In 10 appearances this season, Fasching has collected two goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating. After earning an assist against the Penguins on March 21, 2017, Fasching went parts of three seasons (21 games) without registering an NHL point.