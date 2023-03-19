Fasching logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fasching has amassed three goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating over seven games in March. It's been a noticeable stretch of success for the 27-year-old, who continues to see middle-six minutes regularly for the first time in his career. He's up to 13 points, 50 shots, 38 hits and a plus-9 rating through 38 outings overall.